The Euromillions £88million jackpot on Friday April 21 was the biggest on offer since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. The high value prize accumulated after seven consecutive rollovers.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184million in May 2022.

To win the £88m jackpot in the April 21 Euromillions draw, a player needed to match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.

Euromillions results: What were the winning numbers?

The winning Euromillions numbers were: 7, 8, 18, 33, 42. The two lucky star numbers were 2 and 8.

Euromillions millionaire maker results

Through the millionaire maker, 20 people also became instant millionaires after last night’s draw. Below are the codes of the millionaire maker winners:

HJTD 33034

HJTH 90129

HJTK 08720

HJTL 17781

HJTL 18726

HJTL 71647

JSX 50233

MHSM 13322

MJSZ 89887

MJTG 10161

MJTH 25842

THSP 02621

VHSK 25626

VHSR 34420

VJSX 79313

VJTC 14258

XJSW 56843

XJTH 05951

ZJTC 27102

ZJTH 37789

Euromillions prize Tuesday April 25

