She may be the mother of dragons in Game of Thrones , but Emilia Clarke has admitted that she won’t watch the prequel series, House of the Dragon , despite her character’s close links to the show. Clarke, 36, played the popular, then polarising character Daenerys Targaryen on the smash hit HBO series until its finale in 2019, while House of the Dragon explores Targaryen folklore.

Speaking to Variety about the new series, starring Matt Smith and Paddy Considine , Clarke admitted “I just can’t do it, It’s so weird. It’s so strange. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange.”

Clarke likened watching the series to revisiting an awkward past: “It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

For her role as Daenerys Tagaryen, the idealistic leader of the House of Tagaryen who unfortunately fulfils a prophecy stemming back to Aerys II Tagaryen (the Mad King), Clarke was nominated for four Emmy Awards and three Critics’ Choice Awards, however the shift from virtuous freedom fighter to paranoid, violent leader did not sit well with many viewers.

Speaking about the character’s shift in the final season of Game of Thrones back in 2021, Clarke understood the fan’s discontent regarding one of the series’ favourite characters. “I get why people were p***ed. I totally get it. But me being the actor, you can’t do justice to the character that you’ve poured your blood, sweat and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page.”

Both the first season of House of theDragon and the entire Game of Thrones series can be watched on demand through NOW TV .

