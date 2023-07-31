EastEnders icon Shona McGarty has quit the BBC One soap after 15 years. Shona first joined the soap when she was 16-years-old and will leave Walford aged 31, saying she’s ready to ‘spread her wings’.

She has been a central figure since joining in 2008, portraying the role of Whitney Dean. Whitney is part of the Dean family, which included Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and Tiffany (Maisie Smith).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Shona explained her decision to leave, saying: “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.”

Shona also added that she will leave the soap with fond memories, and is grateful of how the show put their trust in her, giving her some huge storylines over the years. She added: “I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

It’s unclear how Whitney will be written out of the show, but her exit will come next year in 2024 when her current contract expires. It’s believed her exit will be ‘spectacular’ and producers will work on something special.