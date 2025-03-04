Watch rocky plane arrivals and aborted landings as aircrafts battle storms and strong winds to reach their destinations.

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode , we look at surreal footage of airplanes landing in strong winds across the UK. The episode includes the shaky landing of an American Airlines plane in storm Gerrit, a Jet2 plane wobbling in Storm Kathleen’s cross winds, and pilots battling the extreme winds of Storm Franklin at Birmingham Airport.

Footage captures the hair-raising moment the tail of a British Airways plane hit the runway while trying to land. The plane took off from Aberdeen and was flying into London Heathrow. Founder of Big Jet TV, Jerry Dyer, recorded the moment the plane hit the runway at over 160mph, before aborting the land and taking back to the sky. Jerry said that the pilot deserved a medal and he talked about seeing paint dust after the aircraft made contact.

In the episode, we see flights coming in for a rocky landing against the strong winds of Storm Jocelyn. The video was captured by Blue Sky Live Aviation, a man and his son who film planes leaving Bradford airport and upload them online. Weather warnings for winds and rain were in place for Leeds at the time, as wind gusts reached speeds of over 50mph.

In some more footage captured by Blue Sky Live Aviation, we see the moment an Aer Lingus aircraft failed to land in wet and windy weather. The video shows an Aer Lingus ATR72 plane, coming very close to touching down on the runway before swooping back up into the sky. The plane was coming into Belfast, but made only one approach before diverting to Liverpool.

