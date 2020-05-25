Costa is reopening 58 more branches for takeaway this week - here’s how to check if your local store is open

This is what you need to know about Costa opening more branches (Photo: Shutterstock)

As lockdown rules are eased across the UK to varying degrees, businesses in the food and drink industry have begun reopening their doors to the public for takeaway.

Costa Coffee has announced they’ll be opening 58 more branches this week for takeaway, delivery and drive thru, after 75 drive thru branches opened last week.

Here’s what you need to know.

Which Costa Coffee shops are reopening?

Costa announced that 58 stores will reopen from Wednesday 28 May for drive thru services.

It follows 75 drive-thru lanes reopening on Thursday 21 May. Costa Coffee aims to reopen all drive-thru lanes over the coming weeks.

In an announcement, Costa stated: “Our store teams have responded well to our new ways of working, which has given us confidence that we can reopen more stores.”

Is it safe for Costa to reopen for takeaway?

Costa has also revealed new social distancing and hygiene measures at its reopened stores in order to keep workers and customers safe.

“To keep our store teams and customers safe, we’ve made a lot of changes to how we serve our coffee, introducing social distancing and enhancing our hygiene procedures,” the customer notice explained.

How to check if your local branch is open

To check if your local branch is opening for drive-thru or takeaway, you can use the Costa store locator tool.

You can let the tool use your current location to search for branches, or you can enter your location manually.

The Costa map will then show you all available Costa machines in supermarkets, express stores and drive-thru stores.

Which Costa branches are delivering?

Costa also has 14 stores available for delivery only via UberEats.

If you head onto the UberEats app or website and see Costa available, just tap on the cafe and you’ll be able to see the menu available for delivery.

You can order hot drinks, iced drinks and food items as well such as pasties and sandwiches.

Add your desired items to your basket, go to the check out and a delivery driver will contactlessly drop off your items.

These are the stores available for delivery:

Avonmeads Retail Park, BS2 0SP

Birmingham, Navigation Street, B2 4BS

Edinburgh South Bridge, EH1 1HN

Leeds Crown Point Retail Park, LS10 1ET

Leicester, St George's Retail Park, LE1 1SG

Manchester Oxford Road, M13 9BL

Newcastle Gallowgate Wellbar, NE1 4TD

Peckham Rye Lane, SE15 5EW

Peterborough Brotherhood, PE4 6ZR

Plymouth New George, PL1 1RJ

Richmond, TW9 1DN

Romford Pavillion, RM1 1AU

Tooley Street, SE1 2RS

Whitechapel, E1 7PU

