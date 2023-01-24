Customers might be eligible to earn £200 from Santander for taking part in a new offer by the Spanish bank. This is the latest in a number of campaigns and offers from high street banks in the UK, with similar offers being available at First Direct and Lloyds Bank.

The offer is available for new or existing customers who swap to a Santander Edge, 123, Select, Private and Everyday account using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass). Customers who swap to one of the current accounts within 60 days, set up two direct debits and deposit at least £500 a month into the account qualify for the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santander launched their new account Edge in November 2022, and allows customers to get a £20 cashback on bills and a 4% interest rate on savings for £3 a month. Customers who have recently received a similar incentive while switching to a Santander account will not qualify for the £200 payment.

Lloyds bank does also have an incentive where people switching to them can qualify for a £200 payment, ending on March 20. First Direct will pay £175 for switching to their 1st Account.

Most Popular

Customers might be eligible to earn £200 from Santander for taking part in a new offer by the Spanish bank.