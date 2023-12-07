McDonald's latest new venture has an exclusive menu - but what's on it?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald's has unveiled a brand-new restaurant concept named CosMc's which will target the same market segment as Starbucks. CosMc's is set to launch this month in Chicago, with plans to expand the menu to 10 locations by 2024.

Here is all you need to know about McDonald's new venture, CosMc's.

What is CosMc's?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring a menu tailored for the sweet-toothed, CosMc's offers treats like the Churro Frappe and S'Mores Cold Brew, alongside McDonald's classics like Egg McMuffins.

CosMc's is a new concept from McDonald's - but is it coming to the UK? (Photo: McDonald's)

CosMc’s locations will occupy less physical space compared to a standard McDonald’s site, and the new spots are experimenting with various layouts, including multiple drive-thru lanes. Customers using credit cards will also being able to swiftly pay at the drive-thru speaker, enhancing service efficiency.

CosMc's draws its name from a McDonaldland character, an outer space alien that featured in late '80s and early '90s ads craving McDonald's food - the company has focused on marketing its mascots following the successful launch of the viral Grimace Birthday Meal earlier this year.

Will CosMc's be coming to the UK?

There's no indication yet of whether CosMc's will arrive on UK shores. As of now, all we can do is wait patiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski has downplayed initial excitement around CosMc's, saying that investors shouldn't get too excited about the concept, but that it could go global.

"It's not worth our time to develop an idea that will only work in one market," he told investors on Wednesday (6 December). "Let me emphasise again, we’re talking about 10 stores.The big story isn’t about CosMc’s, per se. The big story is what it says about McDonald’s and our potential.

"To think, a little over a year ago, this was an idea, and this week we’re opening the first test site.” McDonald's remains a go-to during cost-of-living crises, unfazed by fluctuating consumer spending.