Climate protestor dumps human faeces on Captain Tom memorial

An ​​End UK Private Jets protestor has poured human excrement onto a memorial of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

The 21-year-old Maddie Budd was filmed dumping human waste over the memorial in a video published to campaign group End UK Private Jets ’ social media pages.

Budd - who is a former medical student from Wales - said: ‘People are going to say that he’s a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people. If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no-one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?”

The climate protest group, End UK Private Jets, staged the outrageous act, filmed in Hatton, Derbyshire, to draw attention to the harm caused to the climate by private jets.

A spokesperson for the group told Metro: ‘Captain Tom is a symbol of doing a good thing in hard times. He did so much good. And every time a private jet takes off, everything he stood for, all the good he did, is getting s**hit all over.

Captain Tom made headlines during the first COVID-19 pandemic when he attempted to raise £1,000 for the NHS by doing 100 laps around his garden.

The 100-year-old’s story caught the attention of the nation and his fundraiser rose to an unbelievable £32.9 million.