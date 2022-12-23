Eastenders icon Danny Dyer will be leaving BBC’s Albert Square on Christmas Day in an ‘explosive exit.’ After almost a decade playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter on EastEnders, the 45-year-old will pack his bags and leave the soap for good.

Earlier this year the BBC confirmed that Dyer would be leaving when his contract was up this year but had not confirmed a date. The actor joined the cast of the BBC One soap on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly followed by his on-screen wife Linda Carter played by Kellie Bright, and has described his exit as a ‘full circle moment.’

Danny Dyer told The Sun: “I wanted it to be a fitting end and hopefully it is. It is the end of an era. It’s huge and it’s going to upset a few people. I will miss everyone but I want to go out proper. I came in proper and I want to go out proper.”

The BBC has posted teaser scenes of Dyer’s exit, where he can be seen chasing Janine Butcher out of Albert Square, but the storyline has remained closely guarded.

Dyer added: “I want to go out in a way that’s going to get people talking. It’s a thing that needs to be discussed more openly and I think it’s going to shock a few people.”

Dyer has appeared in more than 1000 episodes in his Eastenders career.

When is the Eastenders Christmas Day episode

