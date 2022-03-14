Choose from ethical, monster or cheesy eggs this Easter

Easter eggs come in all flavours, shapes and sizes, and this year there are plenty of tempting new treats on the market.

Divine’s range for an ethical Easter, with plastic free egg boxes, are palm oil free, made with natural ingredients, and are Fairtrade.

For 2022, Divine has launched two vegan-friendly 90g eggs; its new Smooth Dark 70 per cent Cocoa Egg, and a repeat of their Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Egg.

These will join their 70 per cent Dark Egg with mini eggs inside, and their new Luxury Salted Caramel Egg. Visit https://www.divinechocolate.com/ for more information.

It’s 70 years since a Lindt master chocolatier crafted the first Lindt Gold Bunny. With its golden coat and little bell tied with red ribbon, the Lindt Gold Bunny is now iconic worldwide.

To celebrate, Lindt Chocolate shops and www.lindt.co.uk/shop is offering an exclusive Lindt Gold Bunny 500g in a recyclable card carrier this Easter, RRP £20.

The original Lindt Gold Bunny is also available in five other sizes, with the 1kg Lindt bunny wrapped by hand before being hand-polished and finished with a bow.

Vegan and free-from chocolate brand NOMO has a new Creamy Choc Egg and Monster Lolly, the latest iteration of NOMO’s Kids Nomsters range.

The new offering welcomes back monsters, Mo, Jo and Flo, each with their own chocolate egg with creamy choc lolly. Vegan and totally free from dairy, they are ideal for little ones. Six fun activities also hide within each box. Available from Holland and Barrett, Sainsbury’s and Tesco with an RRP of £3.

Swedish Easter Äggs are reusable Easter eggs that you can fill with whatever you like.Gåva’s Swedish Easter Äggs have a variety of styles from the Vintage Beatrix Potter collection, to the more modern Design collection, with new Äggs such as Leo in yellow leopard print, and the floral Blomster. Swedish, Chocolate and vegan pick n’ mix are optional extras.

This year also sees the launch of limited-edition Gin Äggs, with a miniature bottle of English Berry small-batch sloe gin from the 58 Gin distillery in Haggerston, plus a can of Fever Tree elderflower tonic to bring out its plum, damson, orange blossom and soft raspberry notes.

Easter Äggs by Gåva (main picture) cost from £9.50, available direct from gavagifting.co.uk.

For something different all together, how about a Cheddar or Blacksticks Blue Easter egg?

Butlers is best known for flagship brand “Blacksticks Blue”, with its creamy, smooth texture, unmistakable orange colour and blue bite. Try spreading your egg on a hot cross bun!

All cheester eggs come complete with sourdough crispbreads and fig relish (and chill packs to keep fresh) and are delivered through the letterbox for £8.50 plus postage at butlerscheeses.co.uk.