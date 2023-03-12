A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham. The 29-year-old who is from the town in Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

He was also arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006). The arrest comes after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham at 9.15pm on Thursday (March 9).

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition. Counter Terrorism Policing South East is leading the investigation, working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West and Gloucestershire Constabulary.

The man in custody had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder immediately after the incident. He was re-arrested on Friday under the Terrorism Act, and yesterday (March 11) a warrant of further detention was obtained. Officers have until next Thursday to question him.

Police are investigating the attack

Assistant chief constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public. We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

