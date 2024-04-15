Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking video footage shows a car thief being chased by police after stealing a luxury vehicle with a blind and disabled 89-year-old woman inside. David Stephenson, 51, sped off in the black SUV with the OAP passenger after her daughter left the car's engine running while she visited the shops.

She had earlier driven her mum, who also had dementia, into Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, to run some errands for her. After she left the car briefly with the key in the ignition, Stephenson got behind the wheel and drove off, unphased that he was carrying the “terrified” OAP.

The footage reveals how Stephenson took off through Ashton town centre at speed and swerved in and out of cars while being chased by multiple police vehicles. He eventually gave up the chase and brought the car to a halt, which allowed police to arrest him. Police confirmed that the elderly woman was reunited with her daughter.