Capital’s Summertime Ball has announced the first wave of its 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news during their Capital Breakfast show this morning with the rest of the line-up confirmed on tomorrow’s show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trip will host the ball due to take place on June 11.

The first wave of acts included some huge names such as Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.

Here’s the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up so far.

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup

Lewis Capaldi

Anne Marie

Sigala

Raye

Jess Glynne

Tom Grennan

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

Zara Larsson

Jonas Brothers

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets