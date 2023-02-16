A host of OFCOM complaints have been lodged against Capital FM after DJ Ant Payne made an insensitive ‘joke’ regarding the recent earthquake that has killed tens of thousands of people in Syria and Turkey.

On February 6, the first earthquake, classified as ‘major’, registered as 7.8 in magnitude, striking the town of Gaziantep and was followed by a second, 7.5 magnitude quake with its epicentre in Ekinozo, sparking a huge humanitarian crisis.

The presenter made a quip during Monday’s (February 13) Drivetime programme saying, “now is actually the best time to start looking at some cheap flights away to Turkey”. He then added “Get your teeth done while you are over there. Come back looking 19 years old. You’ll be on Love Island next year if you are doing that.”

This came just a week after the devastating natural disaster hit, which is understood to have claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people. In its weekly report, Ofcom has reportedly confirmed the organisation received a total of 567 complaints about Payne’s comments.

Payne has since apologised for his actions. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (February 14) he said: “Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies.”

An aerial view of work machines and diggers at the site of collapsed buildings on February 16, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey

