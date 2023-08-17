Britney Spears and her husband of just one year, Sam Asghari, have reportedly split with Asghari filing for divorce, according to reports. Prior to tying the knot, the couple were together for six years.

The pair first met on the set for Spears’ music video for Slumber Party seven years ago back in 2016. They quickly struck up a relationship and Asghari remained by her side throughout her conservatorship battle.

But now the chart topper and her younger beau look set to go their separate ways after just 14 months of marriage and seven years after their relationship initially began, with TMZ reporting Sam lodged papers citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Sam and Britney married at the popstars Thousand Oaks home on June 9 last year in front of a star-studded guest list which included the likes of Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna and more.

Their split also comes after Sam gushed over his wife, taking to social media as the pair marked their first - and what seems to be their last - wedding anniversary. He posted a photo showing off their wedding rings, alongside the message: ‘Happy 1 year to me & my better half.’