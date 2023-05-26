News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Britain’s Got Talent: ITV confirms semi-final dates and time - here’s when it will be shown on the channel

The popular talent show kicks off on Monday (May 29).

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 26th May 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:42 BST

The Britain's Got Talent audition stage draws to a close on Saturday, May 27, but thankfully we have a week long of spectacular live shows to look forward to as each semi-finalist takes to an even bigger stage. 

The new series has welcomed a number of talented individuals from across the UK, from a powerful dance group with an empowering message, to an incredible Welsh Choir, and a skillful magician. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, only seven golden buzzer acts managed to secure their place into the live semi-final shows while the fate of the rest of the performers lies in the hands of the judges.

New judge Bruno Tonioli, who replaced David Wallaims on the judging panel, was the first person to press the golden buzzer, putting Ghetto kids, a group of young dancers from Uganda, through to one of the live shows next week.

Most Popular

    At the time, Bruno said: “I was literally exploding, you should be so proud of yourselves, I can’t wait to see you back.”

    When is the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and final?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This year’s semi-finals will begin on Monday, May 29 and will air each weeknight until Friday, June 2. The series finale will air on Saturday, June 3.

    The performances will take place from 8pm and run until 10pm.

    Related topics:ITVPerformers