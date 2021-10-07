Britain’s cheapest supermarket in September revealed and it’s 38% cheaper than rival

Aldi was the least expensive supermarket in the country in September, according to a Which? study.

A basket of 22 branded and unbranded goods costs £24.03 at Aldi, compared to £24.40 at Lidl and £33.06 at Waitrose.

Aldi was found to be 38% cheaper than Waitrose for an equivalent amount of items, the Which? research found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did other supermarkets compare?

At Asda the price was £26.19 and £27.95 at Sainsbury’s for the basket of items.

Morrisons and Tesco both charged £28.31 with Ocado coming in higher at £29.84 for the goods.

Waitrose came out on top as the most expensive supermarket, charging £33.06.

Which? compared the price of branded items such as Andrex toilet paper, Colgate toothpaste and McVitie’s digestive biscuits with own-label products including mixed peppers and semi-skimmed milk, in order to carry out the research.

What’s been said?

"Being named the UK’s cheapest supermarket in September marks our tenth win and we’re dedicated to continuing to make life a little easier for our customers,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi managing director of buying, said.

She added: “We’re committed to providing our customers the best prices possible, and we’re immensely proud that we have taken the top spot.”

Has Aldi always been the cheapest?

Rival supermarket Lidl took the top spot in August for being the cheapest supermarket.

Aldi was found to be the cheapest in July with a typical basket of shopping pricing at £21.61. Lidl was 20p more expensive, at £21.81.

The cost at Asda was £21.99, Tesco £24.21 and Morrisons £24.40.

The most expensive were Sainsbury’s at £24.41, Ocado £26.82 and Waitrose on top at £28.59.

What has Aldi recently announced?

Earlier this week the supermarket announced it was trialling a store with no check-outs. Instead customers are charged for their shopping as they walk out.

An Aldi worker revealed to The Mirror that the trial is taking place in a store in Greenwich, south London and said the new technology cost £1.8million.

However, the new equipment still makes mistakes when scanning a basket of goods, the worker disclosed.

The anonymous Aldi worker said they believe the initiative will be rolled out across the country: "The way things are going, in a few year’s time all shops will have it, and fewer staff will be needed - but I don’t think that’s the way forward."