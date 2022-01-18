Boots announces big changes to Advantage Card club - what they mean for you

Boots Advantage Card club

Boots has confirmed a huge change to its Advantage Card loyalty scheme, allowing customers to get huge discounts on popular brands.

This month the retailer is permanently bringing back its Price Advantage initiative, giving the exclusive offers to those with an Advantage Card.

The initiative will be spanned across more than 2,000 of its stores in the UK.

What is the change to the Boots Advantage Card club?

Customers that have an Advantage Card can now enjoy the Price Advantage scheme.

Items that are part of Price Advantage will have a pink sticker on them in the stores. The stickers will show both the price for Advantage Card holders and other shoppers.

In order to get the lower price that is advertised on the shelves, shoppers have to show their Advantage Card at the tills.

Price Advantage will not be available on the Boots website and those without an Advantage Card will not be able to get the lower prices.

What are the exclusive discounts?

Boots have said shoppers will see discounts on around 150 products every month.

This month, customers can save over £8 on the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Deep Anti-Wrinkle Night Serum - costing £16.60 for Advantage Card holders, compared to £24.99 for regular customers.

Boots’ No7 Lash Extender Fiber Mascara will be down to £11.95 from £13.95, as well as Boots’ Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml, reduced to £4 from £5.

The retailer said it would release hundreds of half price deals this month, as well as offering everyday essentials for just £2.

However, just because something is included in Advantage Prices doesn’t mean it is the cheapest price, you could find a less expensive deal in another store.

You can compare prices online using websites such as Price Spy and CamelCamelCamel to check you are getting the cheapest deal.

What is an Advantage Card?

It is free to sign up for an Advantage Card - you can do this on the Boots website.

The scheme allows you to build up points as you shop. Advantage Card holders get four points for every £1 spent - and points are worth 1p each in return.

If you collect 100 points, you’d have £1 to spend.

Meanwhile, 1,000 points are worth £10.

If you are an Advantage Card holder you can also get personalised discounts sent to you by Boots.

A spokesperson from Boots said: "Helping shoppers get more out of life for less, all Boots Advantage Card holders will be given access to the Price Advantage programme meaning they’ll be able to get their hands on even bigger savings by being members of the loyalty scheme."