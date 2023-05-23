Black Mirror is set to return to Netflix in a matter of weeks, and much to the delight of fans they’ve gone bigger than ever. The long-awaited new season promises to be the most "unpredictable" and "unexpected" one yet.

Fans of the show will be greeted with some familiar faces, as the dystopian anthology series has recruited a star-studded cast for its upcoming season. The series has famously recruited A-listers like Miley Cyrus, but have gone above and beyond for the latest series, casting acting royalty like Salma Hayak and more.

So who are the most acclaimed stars set to appear in Black Mirror season 6? Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Mirror season 6 cast

1. Salma Hayek - 20 Wins & 51 Nominations

Salma Hayek is a renowned figure in Hollywood, who became one of the first Latina actresses to establish a successful film career in America.

Hayek tops the list as the most acclaimed star appearing in the sixth season of Black Mirror, as the actress has taken home numerous awards from the likes of the Cannes Film Festival and the Emmy Awards, and even has a star on the Walk of Fame. Some of her most notable roles include Wild Wild West, Frida, Once Upon a Time in Mexico and the Spy Kids Franchise.

2. Aaron Paul - 20 Wins & 27 Nominations

Multi-award-winning actor Aaron Paul rose to fame for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the hit drama series Breaking Bad. Paul had a huge contribution to the show’s success and scooped a whopping 10 awards for his role. Since then, he’s appeared in a number of films and TV shows, such as Need for Speed, The Last House on the Left, The Path and BoJack Horseman.

3. Michael Cera - 8 Wins & 26 Nominations

Michael Cera is well known for portraying slightly awkward and sensitive characters and has starred in a range of films and TV shows, including Arrested Development, Superbad, Juno and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

His impressive catalogue of roles has earned him numerous awards, including Best Male Breakthrough Performance for portraying Paulie Bleeker in Juno and Best Male Performance for his role as Evan in Superbad.

4. Annie Murphy - 7 Wins & 15 Nominations

Canadian actress Annie Murphy shot to fame back in 2015 for her performance as Alexis Rose, in the hit sitcom series Schitt’s Creek. She garnered critical acclaim for this role and was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

5. Rory Culkin - 4 Wins & 12 Nominations

Born and raised in New York City, Rory Culkin is a well-known actor thanks to his roles in You Can Count on Me, Signs and Scream 4. Although Culkin followed the footsteps of his older brothers Mcaulay and Kieran, he has carved a successful career for himself and found his niche of portraying reserved and slightly awkward characters.

6. Rob Delaney - 4 Wins & 9 Nominations

Rob Delaney is not only an actor, writer and comedian, he’s also been named the ‘funniest person on Twitter’ - quite the achievement. Delaney is well known for co-starring and co-writing the multi-award-winning sitcom Catastrophe and has appeared in a number of comedy films, such as Deadpool 2 and Tom & Jerry.

7. Josh Hartnett - 3 Wins & 19 Nominations

Josh Hartnett first came to audiences’ attention in 1997 as Michael Fitzgerald in the American crime drama series Cracker, his first professional role. Hartnett gained fame for his role as Cpt Danny Walker in Pearl Harbor and has since appeared in a number of other projects, including Black Hawk Down, 40 Days and 40 Nights and Lucky Number Slevin.

8. Himesh Patel - 3 Wins & 7 Nominations

Himesh Patel began his career portraying Tamwar Masood in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2007 to 2016. Since then, Patel’s thriving career has seen him appear in the British sitcom Damned, the romantic comedy film Yesterday and sci-fi action film Tenet.

9. Paapa Essiedu - 3 Wins & 7 Nominations

British actor Paapa Essiedu is well known for his work in theatre, TV and film and has appeared in a number of projects, including BBC’s miniseries I May Destroy You, in which he received a Primetime Emmy and British Academy Television Award nomination.

In 2016, Essiedu won the Ian Charleson Award for his roles in Hamlet and King Lear, both at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

10. Auden Thornton - 3 Wins & 1 Nomination

A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, Auden Thornton has appeared in many off-Broadway plays in New York City, as well as a number of award-winning television roles.