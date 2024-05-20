Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airport lounges can be a good way to relax before your flight but they often come with a hefty price. Are airport lounges worth it?

Airport lounges can offer an escape from the buzz and chaos of an airport.

They generally offer complimentary meals and drinks (sometimes unlimited) within the premises.

Before investing on an airport lounge pass, it is worth investigating how much a meal compares at the airport, the ratings of the lounge and the cost of the airport lounge and whether any discounts are available.

Are UK airport lounges worth it? - Prices, ratings and average meal cost at the airports

London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport has a total of seven lounges scattered across four terminals. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal and higher for more elaborate meals or sit-down restaurants.

Plaza Premium at Terminal 2

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 9pm and serves a selection of hot and cold food with pre-packaged items and orders to suit the day.

Children are welcome, there is unlimited wi-fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £40 per person from the airport website for a maximum three hour stay.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (269 reviews)

Club Aspire at Terminal 3

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and offers complimentary food and drinks, as well as champagne, prosecco and cocktails at an additional cost.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities.

Prices start at £34.99 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (2,694 reviews)

No.1 Lounges at Terminal 3

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and offers a selection of hot and cold food as well as a wide selection of premium beers, wines and spirits, hot beverages, juices and soft drinks.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities, movies and major sports games.

Prices start at £34 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (808 reviews)

A meal at the No1. Lounge in London Heathrow. Copyright: Haydn Blackey via Wikimedia Commons

Plaza Premium at Terminal 4

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and serves an array of dining delights, including British and International cuisine.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £41.85 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (5 reviews)

Club Aspire at Terminal 5

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 9pm and offers complimentary food and drinks, as well as champagne, prosecco and cocktails at an additional cost.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities.

Prices start at £39.99 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (5,663 reviews)

Plaza Premium at Terminal 5

The lounge is open daily from 4.45am to 9.30pm and serves a selection of hot and cold food with pre-packaged items and orders to suit the day.

Children are welcome, there is unlimited wi-fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £35 per person from the airport website for a maximum three hour stay.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (1,056 reviews)

London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport has a total of 6 lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20.

The Gateway at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 4pm and houses a seven-metre counter full of hot and cold grazing snacks, including nuts, cakes and pastries, as well a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks.

It also has a TV and games den for video games, table football and a kids area.

Prices start at £34 for adults, £20 for children ages 2 to 11 and free for infants (0 to 1) and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (455 reviews)

My Lounge at the South Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm and houses a seven-metre counter full of hot and cold grazing snacks, including nuts, cakes and pastries, as well a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks.

It also has a TV and games den for video games and table football, a Games Room, an Outdoor Terrace, comfortable seating, and amazing runway views to enjoy.

Prices start at £34 for adults, £20 for children ages 2 to 11 and free for infants (0 to 1) and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (443 reviews)

Flight Lounge at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 9pm and offers a complimentary menu featuring a selection of hot food made to order as well as complimentary house beers, wine, spirits, soft drinks, tea, coffee and fruit juice.

It also has table air hockey, video games, an interactive area, unlimited Wi-Fi and multiple charging points.

Prices start at £38 for adults and £18 for children ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (56 reviews)

Plaza Premium Lounge at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm and has a complimentary buffet that includes a selection of hot and cold dishes throughout the day as well as a fully-tended bar with wine, beer and spirits alongside hot and cold soft drinks.

It also has a Kids Zone and games areas well as unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities.

