Australian comedy great Barry Humphries, best known for his drag alter-ego Dame Edna Everage, has passed away aged 89.

The comedian was rushed to hospital earlier this week following complications from a hip surgery. Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney with his family by his side, it has been reported.

The star was initially admitted to hospital in February after falling in his Sydney apartment and injuring his hip, requiring a hip replacement. In March, he was adamant he would soon be back on his feet and planned to tour Australia.

However, despite gruelling sessions with a physiotherapist, Humphries never returned home and his condition began to deteriorate. Humphries had a career spanning 67 years which saw him perform in events such as The Royal Variety show for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in 2019.

As well as Dame Edna Everage, Humphries was also well known for creating the Sir Les Patterson character. Tributes have started to flood in for the entertainer and comedian.

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese tweeted: For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”

Comedian Matt Lucas also paid tribute, saying: “I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”