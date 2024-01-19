Films and actors will be recognised in the prestigious awards ceremony.

It's almost time for one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) will be held on Sunday, February 18, where films, actors and more will be recognised for their achievements and contributions to the film industry over the past year.

Here you can find every category and nominee for the BAFTAs. You can watch the ceremony unfold on BBC One.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How to Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not In The English Language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best Animated Film

The Boy and The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director

Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne for The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan for Saltburn

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo for Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike for Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi for Saltburn

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star Award