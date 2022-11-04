Will Ferrell and Christmas movies seem to go hand in hand like baubles and Christmas trees, if the popularity of Elf is anything to go by. He returns to the festive haunts of the silver screen this month with the release of Spirited and he’s brought Deadpool with him - in the form of Ryan Reynolds .

Directed by Sean Anders , who previously worked with Ferrell on the 2015 movie Daddy’s Home , Spirited is a musical comedy that bears all the hallmarks of Charles Dickens’ yuletide classic A Christmas Carol . Apple TV revealed in their synopsis of Spirited that “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.”

“Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale”

Spirited’s cast includes Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present, Ryan Reynolds as the Ebenezer Scrooge-like Clint Briggs, Academy award winner Octavia Spencer , Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and Joe Tippett. The film is a collaboration between Reynold’s Maximum Effort, Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions and Anders’ Two Grown Men companies.

It’s not the first time either actor have been involved in Christmas movies, but the everlasting appeal of both Ferrell’s and Reynold’s previous seasonal works has had a resounding response from the general public. Ferrell’s movie Elf, released in 2003, has come to be considered as one of the quintessential holiday movies in years since.

Ryan Reynolds also created a special, family friendly cut of his 18 rated action comedy Deadpool 2 with Once Upon A Deadpool . The updated cut removed some of the graphic violence, cleaned up the swearing and even added additional footage as Deadpool regales a listener in bed in a parody of another cult classic, The Princess Bride .

When will Spirited be released?

Spirited will get a limited theatrical release in the United States from November 11before moving to Apple TV+ on November 18.

How do I sign up to Apple TV?

Apple TV+ is available on most smart TV’s, next-generation video game consoles and streaming services (Chromecast, Amazon Firestick) and is currently offering a 14 day free trial. The monthly subscription after the free trial is £6.99 per month for full access to the Apple TV+ library of shows and movies, including Apple TV Originals.