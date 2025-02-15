Moving footage shows incredible animal rescues from across the UK on Shots! TV.

Shots! TV’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we look at touching footage of animal rescues including a dog being saved out at sea and a mum and her ducklings being escorted through a busy road.

Dog rescued from sea

On a trip to Newton Beach in Porthcawl, rescue dog Seren fled from her owner's car boot after being spooked. The dog ran off the shoreline and darted out to sea. Seren’s owner was unable to catch-up with her and called the coastguard who then alerted RNLI.

Seren was swept further out to sea by the tidal current. The lifeboat crew arrived on the scene and located the dog near Newton Point around 300m from the shore. Seren was rescued from the water and finally reunited with her owner.

Mum and ducklings escorted across a busy road

A mum and her 14 ducklings were trapped on a caravan park next to a road in Uckfield. It's thought that the mallard ended up there after looking for a safe place to make her nest away from waterside predators. Local residents were worried she and her ducklings would get hurt if they tried to cross the road to get to the pond on the other side.

Residents and staff from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service halted traffic and gently ushered the mum and her ducklings from the caravan park to the pond, so they could waddle safely across the road.

Animal Rescues on Shots! TV

More cases of animal rescues can be found on the full episode. Go to Shots! TV for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content or tune in on Freeview 262 and Freely 565. Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.