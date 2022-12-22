Ambulance workers in England announce new wave of strike action for January

Ambulance workers in England have announced they intend to strike again in January.

The news was confirmed by leaders of ambulance worker union, UNISON, on Thursday evening.

The strike action will take place on January 11 and 23.

Union leaders also confirmed that calls to 999 deemed as life-threatening and the most urgent of emergency calls will be responded to.

The areas in England that will be affected by these new dates are Yorkshire, North East, North West, London and the South West.