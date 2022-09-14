Fast food chain McDonald’s has joined a host of businesses across the UK in announcing they will close on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The announcement was made on their official Twitter page and said that restaurants would be closed until 5pm on 19 September.

The announcement also warned that operating hours after 5pm may vary and there will also be no delivery service available until after 5pm.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”

McDonald’s have also said that employees will be paid for the hours they were due to work on 19 September, following questions raised by Twitter users.

Following news of the Queen’s death, McDoanld’s posted a tribute on social media.

The spokesperson said: “The entire McDonald’s system is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She dedicated her life to serving the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth, uniting us at times of both celebration & challenge.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”

What is the government’s advice on the additional bank holiday?

On its website, the UK Government has said the extra bank holiday "will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning."