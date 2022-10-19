A new Channel 4 series kicks off this week which will see small businesses vying for Aldi’s shelf space. Touted as Dragon’s Den meets Masterchef , Aldi’s Next Big Thing focuses on 36 small scale businesses all hoping for space in Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain.

Channel 4’s latest show kicks off on Thursday October 20 with the hopes that small time foodie entrepreneurs will hit the big time. The show is part of Aldi’s continued support of British suppliers and will not only offer viewers a chance to see the competitive elements that will comprise the bulk of the episodes, but a rare behind the scene look at Aldi .

Viewers will meet Julie Ashfield , Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying, as the 36 contestants all pitch their products to make it into the final two. Ashfield will then offer feedback to the whittled down field, who will then have four weeks to improve their product based on the feedback they have received and from a panel deliberating on factors such as price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up.

“I’m excited to hear viewers’ reactions to the stories, and to find out if they love the winning products as much as we do.” Chris Bavin also mentioned that “as a former greengrocer, I jumped at the chance to be part of this programme which takes small businesses and offers them life changing opportunities.

The trials and tribulations of running your own company, especially in the current climate, are all made worthwhile when a large retailer like Aldi recognises the accomplishments.” Here’s what you need to know about the new Channel 4 series.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing line-up

Each episode of Aldi’s Next Big Thing will be based around a theme that the business’s product is based upon - with the opening episode focused on dinners. The following businesses/contestants have been confirmed to appear throughout the first series.

Dinner

Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie - Chichester

Chinese Cooking Sauces - Lewisham

Yumbug Cricket Recipe Kit - Islington

Jess Cooks: Kid’s Ready Meal - Suffolk

Epronto Italian Ragu - Glasgow

Mandira’s Kitchen Frozen Curry - Surrey Hills

Treats

Harry Spectres Chocolates - Cambridgeshire

Yorkshire Pudding Beer - Malton

Bidlea Ice Cream - Cheshire

Bar of Crisps - London

Pleesecakes Cheesecakes - Surrey

Burning Barn Rum - Warwickshire

Healthy and Wholesome

Honest Bean Co: Fava Bean Snacks and Dips - Malton

Freddie’s Farm: Fruit Snacks - Kent Downs

Naturally Fed: Kombucha - Swansea

Camel Milk - Shipston-on-Stour

Calyx: Nigerian Soft Drinks - Burnley

Roast Dinner Kimchi - Liverpool

Fresh and Deli

Sausage Selection Box (including PB & J) - Oxshott

The Greek Farmer, Charcuterie - Langley

Harrington Creamy Cheese - Pikehall

I Am Nut Okay: Vegan Cheese - Hackney Wick, London

Jerk Scottish Eggs - Stanley

Samosa Wallah - Melton Mowbray

Bakery

Dessert Sushi - Stourbridge

Project D Doughnuts - Derby

Vegan Meringues - Morden, SW London

Harrison and Griffiths Rum Cake - Nottingham

Pastry Pedaleur Pastries - Chester

Gluten Free Brownies - East Sussex

Store Cupboard Staples

Lilo’s Handmade Pasta - Pencoed

Ntsama’s Chilli Oil - Cambridgeshire

Monty’s Mustard - Stanfield

Vegan Monster Feet - Hackney

Biscotti - Christchurch, Dorset

Jeye’s Northamptonshire Sauce - Northampton

How to watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on TV?