Aldi has launched a range of high-end baubles – based on the wackiest items found in its middle aisle.

The pack includes a life-like miniature festive version of the famous inflatable hot tubs the supermarket sells in the summer.

While bargain lovers can randomly hang an air fryer from their Christmas tree, if they so wish—it has become a customer favourite - selling out in 24 hours.

And curiously the set of decorations even includes an exquisitely ornate chainsaw, a heated airer, that has shifted nearly 70,000 units in two years, and a pressure washer.

The baubles have been made in 3D-printed resin, with hand-made finishing.

They have all been based on the most popular buys and whacky items sold by the supermarket this year, in store and online.

More than two-thirds of Aldi shoppers admit to coming out of a store with a Specialbuy purchase, having only popped in for a quick food shop. | PinPep

‘These baubles are a must-have for Specialbuy fans’

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “At Aldi, we know our Specialbuys are one of the reasons shoppers love to visit our stores, as they never know what they’re going to find whilst doing their weekly food shop.

“This Christmas, we wanted to celebrate our wonderful middle aisle in a festive and fun way.

“From hot tubs to air fryers, these baubles are a must-have for Specialbuy fans.

“Shoppers looking to get their hands on a pack of these limited-edition baubles will need to be quick, because as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

The supermarket also polled 2,000 adults to explore their shopping habits and found 77 per cent of Aldi shoppers admit to coming out of a store with a Specialbuy purchase, having only popped in for a quick food shop.

Nine in 10 (90 per cent) of these visit the middle aisle when doing their weekly shop, regardless of whether they buy anything.

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) look forward to visiting the middle aisle when they shop.

And 84 per cent have gone into a store just to see what’s on offer there.