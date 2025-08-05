31 fun-filled summer activities to entertain your children - for every day in August

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The summer holidays are in full swing - and you might be running out of ideas to entertain your children.

A recent survey by charity Parentkind found that more than half of parents back shortening the summer holidays, with the average childcare bill more than £1,000 per child.

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, said: “The long summer break is a challenge for some parents. Our large parent poll shows that most parents want to knock two weeks off the six-week summer break to give teachers and children a month off instead.”

To help out, children’s newspaper First News has pulled together a handy guide for families, with 31 things to do for every day in August. From activities in nature and things to do on a budget, to competitions to get involved with, this handy schedule will keep the boredom at bay throughout the month.

31 things to do in August

31 fun-filled summer activities for children - for every day in August | Adobe Stock

1. Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A host of artists, dancers and performers will descend on the Scottish capital for three weeks of festival fun. Why not create your own song, dance, poem or comedy sketch at home?

2. Enjoy an English Heritage site

There’s lots going on this summer at English Heritage sites, from fun family activities like mini-golf and archery to Taskmaster challenges, live music and mythical trails.

Book ahead and you can save up to 15% on tickets. Members get in for free - sign up here.

3. Go for a picnic

Get the family together and pick up snacks, before spending a day at a local park or beauty spot.

4. National Marine Week (Until August 10)

Do you know your crabs from your sea slugs? This event aims to raise awareness about the importance of marine life and the threats it faces. Check out what activities you can get involved with or learn about our amazing seas at The Wildlife Trusts website.

5. Big Butterfly Count (Until August 10)

Choose a place to spot butterflies and moths. Watch for 15 minutes, then record the species you see at the link below. By spotting butterflies and sharing your findings, you’ll be helping to assess the health of our environment. Find out more at the Big Butterfly Count website.

6. Playday

Playday is the national day for play, celebrated each year across the UK on the first Wednesday in August. What better excuse than this to play the day away? Invite your friends round and enjoy some crafting, garden games or general fun together.

7. Kids Week

Enjoy the magic of London’s West End with free theatre tickets for children. Anyone aged 17 and under goes free to a host of top shows when accompanied by an adult paying full price. You can see the likes of 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Back to the Future and Wicked. Book your tickets here.

8. International Cat Day

Celebrate our feline friends by giving them lots of love! If you don’t have any pet cats to stroke, perhaps you could enjoy The Garfield Movie instead?

9. Summer Reading Challenge

Pop down to your local library to take part in a summer reading challenge for the holidays. Discover tons of exciting new books, earn rewards and share your top picks with others.

10. Museum or art gallery trip

Explore a new museum, gallery or exhibition and learn loads of cool facts along the way. Lots of museums are free, too. Some of our favourites include the Young V&A in London, the Story Museum in Oxford and Manchester Museum.

11. How to draw/doodle

Have a go at your own doodles. Where will your imagination take you? Subscribe to First News to take part in a ‘how to draw’ activity.

12. International Youth Day

This United Nations Day is dedicated to empowering young people and giving you a voice. What issues do you think are important or would you like to change? Get in touch with First News to share your thoughts.

13 . Afternoon Tea Week (August 11-17)

Time to get out the teacups, whip up some cake and enjoy a chit-chat with friends. Why not take this opportunity to do some baking? You could test out some Victoria sponge, cupcakes or scones.

14. Movie time!

There are tons of great movies to check out at home or in the cinema this summer. Top of our list are A Minecraft Movie, The Bad Guys 2, Smurfs and Jurassic World Rebirth. Book your tickets at Odeon cinemas.

15. Words Matter Competition

First News is hosting a summer poetry competition, and it’s not too late to get involved. All you have to do is write your own poem about the power of words. How do different words make you feel? Perhaps certain words said by adults help you feel confident and happy? Perhaps others make you feel hurt, down or isolated. The winning entries can scoop Amazon vouchers and book tokens. Find out more at first.news/comps.

16 Pick your own

Pick your own fresh fruit at a local farm. Strawberries, cherries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are all popular at this time of year. You could even have a go at whipping up a tasty dessert or smoothie with your harvest.

17. Do a Joe Wicks workout

Join PE guru Joe Wicks for his new animated fitness series, Activate. Each five-minute episode aims to get you moving and grooving with upbeat tunes from UK artists. Ask an adult to check it out on Joe Wicks’ YouTube channel.

18. Host your own festival

If you can’t make it to a festival, why not host your own at home? You could make a playlist, decorate your front room or garden, make some tasty food and homemade lemonade, and just enjoy the vibes with friends.

19. World Photography Day

Snap photos of friends and family, or what’s around you, and create lasting memories!

20. YOTO competition

Subscribe to First News and look out for a cool competition with YOTO in the August 8 edition. You could win a YOTO Mini for yourself and everyone in your class.

21. GCSE results come out

Celebrate and support all those who are getting their GCSE results on August 21. More than 5 million pupils across England will be able to go and collect their results from their school that morning, either opening them then and there, or taking them home to share the experience with their loved ones.

22. Big Feastival

This huge festival brings together top music artists with Michelin-starred chefs, award-winning street food and an exciting range of family activities. Book tickets here.

23. Hollywood Bowl competition

Have you taken part in Hollywood Bowl’s Design a Pin competition? Hollywood Bowl centres across the whole of the UK are inviting you to ‘bowl them over’ this summer by designing a very special, music-themed bowling pin. The winning artist will see their design transformed into a real bowling pin, to take home. Submit your creation to Hollywood Bowl via email or visit your local Hollywood Bowl centre and hand it in at the front desk.

24. Notting Hill Carnival: Families and Children’s Day

One of the world’s biggest street parties is taking place in London this weekend. Expect singing, dancing and colourful costumes galore. Find out more on the Notting Hill Carnival website.

25. Bank Holiday (except in Scotland)

Gather your friends and family for a fun-filled day together. Who doesn’t love a bit of rounders? Or you could enjoy a long walk and activities in the woods.

26. Sort your room out

Make like Stacey Solomon and give your bedroom a good sort out. See if there’s anything you could get rid of or donate to charity. Perhaps you have old clothes you no longer wear, or you’ve got toys that you don’t play with? Your room (and parents) will thank you later.

27. Games night

Organise a games night! Pick your favourite board game and enjoy some laughs with all the family. Who will come out victorious? Our favourite games are Monopoly, Think Words and Linkee.

28. Go to the lido or the beach

Enjoy the last few days of summer (and hopefully some sunny weather) by heading to your local lido or beach spot.

29. Scavenger hunt

No matter how old you are, a good old scavenger hunt never gets boring! Put together a list of things for people to find (be it around the house, in the garden or at the park) and see who can tick them all off quickest. You could even reward the winner with a prize.

30. Cook-off

Whip up a homemade meal for your family. Perhaps you could try making pizzas or explore some different pasta dishes?

31. Scrapbook/crafting

Make sure you remember your summer by creating your very own scrapbook. Fill it with photos, tickets, drawings and diary entries to look back on in years to come.

This article has been published in collaboration with First News, an award-winning weekly newspaper for children. Their age-appropriate news stories and activities spark curiosity, build media and information literacy skills and empower children with the tools to navigate the world. Find out more on the First News website.