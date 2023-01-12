Around 100,000 members of civil servants Public and Commercial Services Union are to strike on February 1. The action will be the biggest taken by civil servants in years and is the latest in a long line of strike days set to affect the country this year.

The walkout will involve workers at over 120 government departments. The union is striking on ‘Right to Strike Day’ which was announced by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the PCS said: “The PCS national executive committee has agreed to call a one-day strike on February 1 of all members in employers where the turnout passed the 50% threshold required by law for action in our ballot last year.

“As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, with inflation at nearly 11 per cent, members are saying they’ve had enough of being treated appallingly. Our campaign is for a 10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.

“We have carried out sustained action in targeted areas which is building pressure on the employer in the Border Force, RPA, DVSA, DVLA, National Highways and DWP. The action will be coordinated with other unions taking action, as well as the launch by the TUC of a campaign over pay and jobs, which will include events in several UK cities.”

The national ‘Right to Strike Day’ was announced following a meeting of trade union leaders. Events will take place in different parts of the country against the Conservative’s new anti-strike legislation.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty – but the government is attacking it in broad daylight. These draconian new curbs will tilt the balance of power even more in favour of bad bosses and make it harder for people to win better pay and conditions.

Around 100,000 civil servants will take part in a 24-hour walkout, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Nobody should lose their job if they take lawful action to win a better deal. But ministers have gone from clapping our key workers to threatening them with the sack. Unions will fight these plans every step of the way – including through parliament and through the courts.

“On February 1 we will hold events across the country against this spiteful new bill – which is unworkable and almost certainly illegal. We will call on the general public to show support for workers taking action to defend their pay and conditions, to defend our public services and to protect the fundamental right to strike.”