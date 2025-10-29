Plans to “remodel” a city student accommodation complex to add extra bedrooms have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for The Forge U-Student Village off Neville Road in the city’s Pallion ward.

New plans from applicant U-Student (Sunderland) Limited are seeking permission for the “remodelling of the reception area of Marr House and The Meeting Place” within the site.

The Forge U-Student Village, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The planning listing states the development includes the “change of use of management offices, laundry room, cinema room and storage areas within Marr House to provide 5no. student bedrooms and a store”.

It was also noted that a “reception [area], managers office meeting room, post room, staff tearoom [and] laundry/stores” would be installed within The Meeting Place building on site, along with “2no. studio apartments for students.”

A planning statement submitted with the application notes that “all seven student bedrooms (two in The Meeting Place and five in Marr House) are studio rooms” and would offer both a “kitchen facility and ensuite shower room”.

It was also noted that “all new accommodation proposed will be afforded natural daylight” and that “studio rooms within The Meeting Place will be sound proofed in accordance with Building Regulations”.

Those behind the changes added that “The Meeting Place no longer contains a bar and is a quiet social space” and that proposed rooms would be “directly adjacent to the proposed new offices”.

It was also noted that the proposal would “only increase maximum capacity of the site from 440 rooms to 447.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 22, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02426/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/