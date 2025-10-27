Plans to repair a vandal-hit pavilion building in a Sunderland park to potentially bring it back into use have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the old “bowls pavilion” building in Mowbray Park.

According to planning documents, the building has been “altered/partially rebuilt from the original building as modern building materials are evident” and the site has “stood vacant since approximately 2015”.

Mowbray Park Bowls Pavilion, Sunderland (October 2025) | LDRS

It was also noted that the site has been “subject to frequent antisocial behaviour and vandalism whereby the building is now in a state of disrepair throughout”.

A heritage statement submitted to council planning officials notes repair works are proposed to “consolidate the building and protect it from further vandalism and damage whilst work is under way exploring opportunities to bring the building back into use”.

The overall aim of the project is to “keep as much of the original material as feasible, whilst at the same time ensuring it is protected as best as possible from damage”.

Works include “external timber repairs, gutter renewal, general decoration of timbers and render to the external and renewing the roof covering which is subject [to] regular vandalism and is currently in poor condition”.

Plans propose “smooth concrete roof tile of a similar colour” to replace the existing “terracotta clay tiles”, a move which aims to “combat the continued vandalism and replacement of broken tiles whilst the pavilion is vacant and vulnerable”.

Mowbray Park Bowls Pavilion, Sunderland (October 2025) | LDRS

Meanwhile, the “corroded and damaged cast iron gutters will be replaced with aluminium gutters replicas to the same profile”, along with works to “replace rotten/missing decorative timber panels and decoration to the full building externally to improve [its] condition”.

The heritage statement adds: “It is considered that the repair works provide an appropriate balance between conserving the character of the pavilion and significance of the wider Mowbray Park and protecting the building from ongoing vandalism.”

A decision on the plans is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

Mowbray Park Bowls Pavilion, Sunderland (October 2025) | LDRS

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 19, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02345/LP3

