Plans to increase the number of people living in a house in multiple occupation (HMO) on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 83 Thompson Road in the city’s Southwick ward.

Plans have been submitted for an existing HMO at the site described in a planning listing as a six-bed, six-person HMO.

General view of Thompson Road in Southwick area | Google/LDRS

New plans are seeking permission to increase the occupancy of the HMO to a nine-person HMO by “allowing double occupancy” in three bedrooms at the site.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes that the Thompson Road property recently received planning approval for its current HMO use.

It was noted that the “proposed changes are intended to optimise use of the building while maintaining a high standard of amenity for all occupants” and that “the character of the street will remain unaffected”.

Planning documents said the proposed double occupancy rooms would be “equipped with small tea stations” which “allows for a degree of independence while still providing access to shared amenity space on the ground floor”.

Those behind the HMO expansion bid said the plans, if approved, would only see three double bedrooms at the site and that all other rooms would be for “single occupancy”.

Applicants maintained there was a “well established demand for high-quality rented accommodation in Sunderland, particularly for double occupancy rooms” and a “growing need for high-end HMO properties aimed at young professionals who are seeking affordable living options”.

The design and access document also said “young professionals are increasingly choosing to live in HMO accommodation with fixed rental costs, including all bills, rather than renting their own house or apartment, which comes with higher associated costs”.

It was noted that “the local rental market has come under increasing pressure due to strong tenant demand and limited availability of suitable housing” and that there is an “ongoing imbalance between supply and demand for shared accommodation in the area”.

Developers said that “allowing double occupancy in bedrooms 1, 3, and 4 provides a practical response to this demand, making better use of existing space while continuing to meet high standards of amenity for all occupants”.

The design and access statement adds: “This application seeks a modest but effective improvement to an already approved six-bedroom HMO, by allowing double occupancy in three of the bedrooms, bringing the total number of occupants to nine without increasing the number of bedrooms or altering the external appearance of the property.

“All proposed double occupancy rooms meet local space standards and provide a high level of amenity, including tea stations, shared kitchen, living room and outdoor space contributing to a balanced and comfortable living environment.

“The property is located in a sustainable and well connected area, with access to public transport, local services, and other amenities making it a suitable location for shared accommodation.

“Evidence from SpareRoom and national rental data shows a clear imbalance between high demand and limited supply for rooms of this type in Sunderland.

“The proposal helps meet local housing demand by providing much needed, good quality shared accommodation.

“By making better use of existing space without altering the building’s appearance, it supports the council’s aims to provide sustainable, affordable housing.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02328/FUL

