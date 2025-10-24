Fresh plans for a bookable “dog walking field” in Sunderland’s Penshaw area have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for land off Back Lane, near Penshaw Monument, following a lengthy planning saga.

An initial application submitted last year (2024) aimed to change the use of agricultural land to create a “secure dog walking field” with an access track and parking area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh plans for a bookable “dog walking field” in Sunderland’s Penshaw area have been given the green light | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Planning documents submitted by the applicant at the time said the development would include “one bookable field to be used for dog walking and exercise” and confirmed the fenced-off field would be “rentable for exclusive use” during daylight hours offering 60-minute sessions, with an online booking system to control the number of visitors and traffic movements.

Applicants added the plans would “alleviate pressures on other public open spaces” while providing a “useful facility for those with mobility issues or young children […] as well as being a safe space for any anxious dogs, service dogs or dogs with behavioural issues.”

Concerns included the “effect of activity along the track and car park resulting in an intrusive effect into the countryside, materially different to that which would reasonably be associated with a field or farm access”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another refusal reason included the plan failing to demonstrate that Biodiversity Net Gain (a way of creating and improving natural habitats) could be achieved on the site over the next thirty years, with reference to the “insufficient” level of detail provided in the applicant’s ‘habitats monitoring management plan’.

Following the council refusal, the applicant lodged an appeal and the Secretary of State appointed a planning inspector to rule on the matter and an appeal decision report published on April 11, 2025, confirmed the appeal had been dismissed and that the dog walking field plan had been refused.

The planning inspector did not agree with council planners on Green Belt issues and said the plan would “not be inappropriate development”, with a “limited change in the appearance of the site” and the “retention of its open rural character”.

However, the planning inspector raised concerns about the proposal “failing to demonstrate that the necessary BNG (Biodiversity Net Gain) could be suitably maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the case of the Penshaw dog walking field, the planning inspector noted the site “falls within an identified wildlife corridor and is within the impact risk zone of Dawson’s Plantation Quarry”, a site of special scientific interest.

The planning inspector made reference to the appellant’s habitats management and monitoring plan, and measures around the “proposed habitats to be retained, created or enhanced”.

While it was noted there was “no dispute that the proposed mixed scrub and modified grassland” would have a positive impact in relation to BNG, the planning inspector said “the dispute is whether the mitigation measures can be achieved and maintained”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning inspector also questioned figures within key documents linked to biodiversity and said the “proposal would fail to demonstrate that the necessary BNG could be suitably maintained.”

According to Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, applicants submitted new plans in June, 2025, which have now been accepted by the council with planning permission granted on October 23, 2025.

The plans requested permission for the “change of use of agricultural land to a secure dog field, with new access from Back Lane, track and parking area.”

Council planners, in a decision report, recognised that “it was concluded by the Planning Inspectorate in the abovementioned appeal that the proposed development does constitute appropriate development in the Green Belt”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Biodiversity Net Gain matters, the council’s ecologist said an amended “habitat management and monitoring plan” and the measures proposed within it were acceptable.

This included the “level of detail” provided in the document being deemed

“sufficient to demonstrate that the required BNG can be achieved and maintained on the site for the specified period of 30no. years”.

In terms of impacts on the amenity of neighbours, council planners said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“the environmental health team has been consulted as part of this application process and have raised no objection subject to the imposition of recommended planning conditions relating to noise management and hours of operation”.

Supporting documents from the applicant, referenced by council planners in the decision report, included operations being “restricted to a maximum of five dogs allowed in the field at any one time (per single booking)”.

Meanwhile, the “proposed parking area would accommodate up to two cars (large enough to accommodate a panel van used by professional dog walkers), with space to turn”.

Council planners also accepted that “the proposed use would not compromise nor prejudice the ability to revert back to farmable land as and when the proposed use ceased”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report added: “In line with consideration of the Planning Inspectorate, it has been concluded that the proposed development would not be inappropriate development in the Green Belt, and, therefore, would not conflict with the purposes of including land within it. In these terms, the lack of harm to the Green Belt is considered neutral and acceptable for the purposes of policy NE6.

“Furthermore, the overall level of detail provided within the habitats monitoring management plan is, following amendment, sufficient to demonstrate that the required Biodiversity Net Gain can be achieved and maintained on the site for the specified period of 30years […] and, thus, the proposal is considered acceptable in this respect as harm to the wildlife corridor can be suitably ameliorated.

“There would be no harm to the significance of Penshaw Monument or any other nearby designated heritage assets or, to neighbouring amenity, subject to the imposition of recommended planning conditions [and] the proposal is considered acceptable in this respect.

“While the proposed development, including the new road access and parking area, would lead to an intensification of the use of the site, it is not considered that the change of use and associated development would unacceptably harm nor disrespect the positive characteristics of the natural environment or surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the planning application and recent council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01376/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/