Expansion plans for a South Tyneside veterinary hospital creating dozens of new jobs have been given the green light by council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 2 Brooklands Way in Boldon Business Park in the borough’s Boldon Colliery ward.

Bridge Referrals, a modern veterinary referral hospital for small animals based at the business park at 3 Brooklands Way, recently lodged an application seeking permission to expand into an adjacent industrial warehouse.

Veterinary practice Bridge Referrals lodges expansion plan for unit at Brooklands Way, Boldon Business Park | Google/LDRS

It was noted that the existing practice and new building [unit two] would be “linked via a glazed corridor between the units” under the plans.

The ground floor of the new building would “comprise of consult rooms, treatment rooms, MRI room, and other associated veterinary uses”, while the first floor would include “administrative offices, a meeting room and staff room and kitchen facilities”, planning documents state.

A planning statement submitted to council officials noted the development would “provide 15 new jobs once operational, with the aim to expand to 30 members of full time staff.”

However, a council planning report referenced a “supporting statement” which suggested more jobs could be created, “advising that the extension [to the] practice would create 58 additional jobs, some of these being highly specialised.”

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 24, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted the industrial unit had been “vacant for an extended period of time”.

The council report noted comments from the applicant’s agent that the “requirements for the extension to the practice are very specialised in that the business model for the practice requires large MRI and CT machines”, which would be “unviable in smaller units”.

It was noted that the plans would “enable expansion of the neurological unit, and the creation of a hydrotherapy and physiotherapy service, and a new emergency vet team premises”.

Council planners said the proposed plans would “facilitate the expansion of a specialist veterinary hospital which would house specialised equipment and provide specialised services for pet owners”.

It was noted that “as opposed to primary veterinary practices which deal with clients via appointment and walk-ins for standard treatment, the veterinary hospital would deal with more complex cases and provide specialist care for animals which would need to be referred to the hospital by a primary veterinary practice”.

The council decision report said the size of unit and location was required due to the veterinary hospital’s “specialised equipment”, its 24-hour operating hours and the catchment area for the practice, which covers the “Northumberland/Scottish Border down to Teesside and North Yorkshire”.

Council planning officers said the proposed use at the industrial unit would “not be appropriate for a town centre and would be compatible with the other industrial units on Boldon Business Park” and noted the benefits of new jobs.

In this context, it was noted that the proposal would “result in inward investment into the borough which would be unlikely to be relocated (due to the nature and specific needs of the applicant) elsewhere in South Tyneside”.

The council decision report adds: “Importantly, the applicant has provided information of the specialist, high-quality jobs that would be created through the proposal offering potential economic benefits to the borough.

“These high-quality jobs, long term benefits and investment into the borough are an important consideration of this proposal.

“Taking all of the above into account, it is considered that the proposal would support long term employment opportunities and would therefore provide a long term benefit which would outweigh the loss of this piece of PIA land, in this instance.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

