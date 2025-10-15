City Council proposes to introduce paid parking at metro station car park

The City Council are planning on introducing parking charges at St Peter’s Metro Station Car Park.

The proposal would see the carpark on Sheepfolds Road introduce the charges for passenger vehicles, motor cycles, invalid carriages and goods vehicles not in excess of 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight.

St Peter’s Metro Station Car Park. | Google

Under the proposal, vehicles in the carpark would be subject to a 60 pence per hour charge all hours of the day or £3.50 for the full day.

The charges would be applicable everyday apart from Christmas day.

The order is being made under various sections of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, in conjunction with the Traffic Management Act 2004, after consultation with the Chief Officer of Police.

Further details about the proposal can be viewed during normal opening hours at City Hall until six weeks have elapsed from the date on which the Order is made (October 10) or, as the case may be, the Council decides not to proceed.

Objections to the proposal and other representations relating to the plan must be made in writing to E. Waugh, Assistant Director of Law and Governance at City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland SR1 3AA or via email to [email protected]

All objections must be made on or before October 31, stating the grounds for objection and quoting reference: PB/82954.