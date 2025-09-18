Sunderland City Council is currently processing applications for permission to sell alcohol.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alcohol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

The Korean Spoon

Guangcheng Shi and Yuqiu Meng have applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for The Korean Spoon at 3 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, to allow the sale of alcohol from 11:00 to 22:00 daily. Written representations must be submitted to the council’s Licensing Section by 29th September 2025.

Front Street Store and Post Office

Mariyathas Rexon has applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for Front Street Store and Post Office, Hetton-le-Hole, to permit the sale of alcohol daily from 06:00 to 00:00. Representations must be submitted in writing or by email to the council’s Licensing Section by 6th October 2025.

Grosvenor Casinos

Grosvenor Casinos (GC) Limited has applied to Sunderland City Council to vary the premises licence for Grosvenor Casino, 6 Lambton Street, Sunderland, under Section 187 of the Gambling Act 2005, seeking to convert it into an extended converted casino licence with no physical changes to the premises. Written representations must be submitted by 18 August 2025 by those affected or representing affected parties.

Feast and Beyond

Feast and Beyond has applied to Sunderland City Council to vary its premises licence for The Quayside Exchange, 197 High Street East, Sunderland, to restrict the licence to the basement only, removing the ground and first floors. Written representations must be submitted to the council’s Licensing Section by 22 July 2025.

Bar 61

Angola Bramley and Kelly Blenkinsop have applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for Bar 61, 16 Park Lane, Sunderland, to permit live and recorded music and the sale of alcohol from 11:30 to 00:00 Sunday to Thursday, and until 01:00 on Fridays and Saturdays. Written representations must be submitted to the council’s Licensing Section by 1st August 2025.

African Lounge

Collins Amrasavwore has applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for African Lounge, 17–18 Stockton Road, Sunderland, to allow recorded music, the sale of alcohol, and late-night refreshment daily from 11:00 to 01:00. Written representations must be submitted to the council’s Licensing Section by 30th June 2025.

Lasgidi Restaurant and Lounge

Lasgidi Restaurant and Lounge has applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for the Ground Floor, Exchange Building, 197 High Street East, Sunderland, to permit alcohol sales, live and recorded music, indoor sporting events, dance performances, and late-night refreshment until 03:00 Monday to Friday, 04:00 on Saturdays, and 03:00 on Sundays. A record of the application is available for inspection by appointment at the council’s Customer Services Centre.