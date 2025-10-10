Google

Sunderland City Council is currently processing applications for permission to sell alcohol.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alcohol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Roker Terrace

Joseph Lane has applied to Sunderland City Council for a Premises Licence for The Beach House, 1 Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6 9NB, to allow the sale of alcohol daily from 12:00 to 23:00. Representations must be submitted in writing or via email to [email protected] by 7th August 2025.

Boca Chica

Nicola Todd has applied to Sunderland City Council for a Premises Licence for Boca Chica, 35 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BS, to permit the sale of alcohol daily from 09:00 to 23:00. Written representations must be submitted to the Council or emailed to [email protected] by 20th October 2025.

Vera’s

Veras Birtley Ltd has applied to Gateshead Council for a Premises Licence for Vera's, 50 Durham Road, Birtley, DH3 2QH, to allow the supply of alcohol (on-site), live music, and recorded music daily between 12:00 and 23:00 (live music until 22:30). Written representations must be submitted to the Licensing Section, Gateshead Council, by 21st October 2025.

Murton Club

Murton Club Ltd has applied to Durham County Council for a new Club Premises Certificate for Murton Club, Claude Terrace, Murton, Seaham, SR7 9DU, to allow live and recorded music indoors from 23:00 to 00:00 and the supply of alcohol on-site from 11:00 to 00:00 daily. Written representations must be submitted to Licensing Services, Durham County Council, or emailed to [email protected] by 29th October 2025.

Londis

MTR1 Limited has applied to Durham County Council for a Premises Licence for Londis West Rainton, Chapel View, West Rainton, Houghton le Spring, DH4 6RS, to allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption from 09:00 to 22:00 daily. Written representations must be submitted to Licensing Services, Durham County Council, or emailed to [email protected] by 17th October 2025.

TSP Fulfillment

TSP Fulfilment Ltd has applied to Durham County Council for a Premises Licence for TSP4, Unit C Mill Hill, North West Industrial Estate, Peterlee, SR8 2HR, to permit the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption from 07:00 to 20:00 daily. Written representations must be submitted to Licensing Services, Durham County Council, or emailed to [email protected] by 13th October 2025.