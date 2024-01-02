Plea for patients to use NHS services wisely as strike action set to run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People have been urged to think about which health services they should use as the longest period of industrial action experienced by the NHS begins.

The British Medical Association’s junior doctors will strike from 7am on Wednesday, January 3, until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

While leaders at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust say it will offer safe levels of care and has already rearranged appointments, they are urging people to think about where is best to seek help.

They say the first week of the year is always an extremely busy time as it follows the Christmas and New Year breaks. NHS leaders say they have planned for the increased pressure on services as well as the impact of industrial action over the next six days.

But they add it is likely patients could face a long wait if they attend the Trust’s Emergency Departments with a minor problem and may still be asked to seek treatment elsewhere in a more appropriate place. This is to ensure that those with the most serious and life threatening problems get the lifesaving care they need.

In addition to NHS 111 Online and pharmacies, GP surgeries are now back open and ready to help.

In Sunderland, a series of hubs have been set up for all ages to treat those suffering from respiratory illnesses and chest infections this winter.

Dr Sean Fenwick is deputy chief executive and Director of Operations at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: “The first week of January is always the busiest week of the year for us.

“It comes when we are already experiencing winter pressures, see more patients who are unwell with winter illnesses and then on top of that, people begin to seek help as their days return to normal after the Christmas break.

“This time round, we are also going into what will be the longest stretch of industrial action by junior doctors.

“We have planned for this and can assure people we are still on hand to help.

“We really need people to ask themselves whether the Emergency Department is the best place to seek help, because the priority for our teams is making sure we are treating those who are most seriously unwell or injured.

“Anyone else will face a long wait and they may still be directed elsewhere for treatment after that.

“They can help themselves by using NHS 111 online, which will tell them where is best to get the care they need, or what they can do to help themselves.

“We have already been in touch with some patients to let them know if their planned appointment with us has been rearranged and would urge anyone who hasn’t heard from us to still attend their appointment as usual.

“We know GP surgeries are now back open after the weekend and although they are also very busy, people should still contact their local practice if they are unwell and need further help or advice.”

Advice issued by the NHS during the strike action includes: