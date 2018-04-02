Schoolchildren go green in exciting new competition

Pupils across Washington are taking part in an exciting new competition to raise awareness of recycling.

Primary schools across the area are being challenged to see which school can reduce the amount of general waste they generate and increase the amount of material they recycle.

The schools project takes Clean and Green another step further to encourage our young people to realise the impact not recycling can have on our world Coun Linda Williams

Schools taking part in the two week challenge will have the chance of winning a VIP trip to the Energy from Waste Plant in Teesside, where they will learn how we are diverting their household waste away from landfill and turning it into electricity, as well as cash prizes for eco projects at school.

The children will also have the opportunity to design an eye-catching poster and campaign slogan with the winning design being displayed across Sunderland.

Waste warriors will weigh classroom waste and the school that improves the most per head over the fortnight, will be declared the winner.

The project is being delivered by Sunderland City Council’s Washington Clean and Green initiative, funded by the Washington Area Committee, in partnership with Groundwork North East and Cumbria.

Wendy Fail, of Groundwork North East and Cumbria, said: “This is a fantastic project that allows children in Washington to really get involved with increasing recycling at their school.

“This is another fabulous project in Washington and I am really looking forward to working with the waste warriors and spreading the message about the importance of recycling.”

Coun Linda Williams, Chairman of the Washington Area Committee, said: “The wider Clean and Green Project has been extremely successful in attracting volunteers, social organisations, neighbourhoods and communities to come together and make Washington a safe and cleaner place to live, work and play.

“The schools project takes Clean and Green another step further to encourage our young people to realise the impact not recycling can have on our world. These young people are showing the way forward as the next leaders in our community by grasping this issue tightly and moving it to the next level. I wish all the schools taking part well and look forward to seeing the outcome of the project.”

Gail Kelly, Bursar from Barmston Village Primary, said: “Barmston Village Primary School strives to protect and improve the local environment. We already promote recycling within the school with the help of a group of students called the ‘Green Goblins’, and this project will help to raise more interest throughout the school in reducing waste.”