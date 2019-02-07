Rolls Royce to provide free sanitary products worldwide after successful Wearside trial

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has agreed to provide sanitary products in toilets at its sites around the world after a successful trial at its Wearside plant.

The company said it was committed to support its diverse workforce, so is backing the period dignity campaign run by the Unite union.

The Rolls Royce plant in Washington was one of the first employers to sign up for Unite's 'period dignity' campaign.

It was announced in September that the Rolls Royce plant in Washington would be providing free sanitary products as bosses backed the campaign.

The engineering giant, which manufactures aerospace discs for use in engines at the site, was one of the first major employers to sign up to the charter.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: "Building on the positive reaction at our Washington facility in Tyne and Wear, we will be providing sanitary products at no cost at Rolls-Royce facilities around the world.

"We are focused on creating an inclusive environment for all of our employees to be at their best."

Unite is demanding that women and girls have period dignity.

By making changes in our workplaces, places of education and in society, the union believes women and girls will be able to have a positive period knowing they are able to access sanitary products.

Unite's national officer for equalities, Siobhan Endean, said: "Rolls-Royce should be praised for this progressive step and leading the way in being the first global company to sign up to Unite's period dignity charter.

"Having a period is a natural process that should never be a source of awkwardness.

"Unite believes that by changing perceptions we can tackle some of the wider issues around periods. We would urge other employers to follow Rolls-Royce's lead in backing period dignity in the workplace."

Last week, Sunderland Council agreed to provide free sanitary products in all council buildings and schools, in a period to end period poverty.