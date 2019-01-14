Men appear in courts charged with murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon

Two men has appeared in different courts today both charged with the murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates this morning charged with killing the 31-year-old dad-of-two.

He appeared before a South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Mr Moon was found dead at a house in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at 2pm on Tuesday.

Goldsmith, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey hooded top and accompanied by one security guard, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing.

No pleas were entered and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday (January 16).

Luc Barker, 28, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning also charged with the murder of Mr Moon.

Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, was remanded into custody and did not enter a plea.

He will also appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.