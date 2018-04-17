Masked men raid house and threaten man with weapons

Four masked men broke into a house and escaped with a substantial amount of money and jewellery after threatening another man with weapons.

Police are hunting the men after the incident at a home in Heatherlea Place, Washington, on Sunday, April 8.

A witness appeal released by Northumbria Police said that the men got into the house by smashing the back door window.

The appeal went on to say that an occupant of the home was threatened by two men while two others raided the house.

The victim was said to have been left shaken and suffered bruises in the incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Four men are being hunted by police after breaking into a house in Washington and threatening the occupant with weapons.

"At about 5.30pm on Sunday, April 8 police received a report that four masked men had broken into a property on Heatherlea Place by smashing the back door window.

"A male was then threatened by two offenders while two more raided the house.

"The gang made away with a substantial amount of money along with a bracelet, wallet and watches.

"One of the watches has a large, circular blue watch face with an inscription of the letters ‘AX’.

"The victim was shaken and suffered bruising."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The statement added: "Inquiries are ongoing as police look to trace the four men involved.

"Crimes of this nature are rare, and police are following all lines of enquiry in order to identify and locate the offenders.

"Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have information about the burglary, or anything suspicious at the time of the incident.

"Those who have any information are asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 044663E/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."