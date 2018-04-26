CCTV released following attempted theft from B&Q

Police have released images of two men they would like to trace in connection with an attempted theft in Washington.

Officers were called to B&Q on the Armstrong Industrial Estate after thieves tried to make off with nearly £200 worth of electrical items.

One of the men police hope to identify.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Store staff became aware of the individuals’ intentions and confronted them.

"The pair then made off, dropping the bag as they fled.

"Inquiries are ongoing, and police have now identified two men who were in the area at the time who may be able to help officers with the investigation."

The incident happened at around 6.20pm on Friday, March 16.

It is hoped this man can be identified as part of the investigation into the attempted theft.

The men, or anyone who knows their identity, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0332 170318.