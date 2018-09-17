CCTV image released after supermarket TV thefts

Police investigating thefts of TVs from a Washington supermarket have released pictures of two people they want to trace.

At 4.17pm on Friday, September 7, police received a report of a theft from Asda, at The Galleries, when one person entered the store and took a television off the shelf before leaving without paying.

The following day, at 2.17pm, officers received a similar report involving two people who removed two TVs without paying.

Police have now identified two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

They were in the supermarket on both days and may be able to help officers with the investigation

Officers are also keen to talk to the pair in connection with an attempted theft from the same store on Saturday, July 21.

It is believed they were in the store at the time and it is hoped they can assist with inquiries.

The pair, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 692 070918.