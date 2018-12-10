A1231 reopening after spillage of lard-like fatty deposits

The A1231 is reopening this morning after a major spillage shut the main road at the end of November.

The road had been closed eastbound between the Mill House roundabout and the A182 Washington Highway since an HGV spilled some of its load of around two tonnes of a non-hazardous by product of the leather tanning process, along a half mile section of the A1231 on Thursday November 29.

Final work is being completed this morning.

Sunderland City Council said the nature, quantity of the material and the extent and complexity of the recovery operation, meant specialist contractors had to be brought in by the company which owns the HGV to carry out the clean-up operation.



Tests last week confirmed this hadn't had enough impact to allow the high-speed road to re-open safely and the council said resurfacing teams were being brought in and the road could be reopened by today.



Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet cember for Environment and Transport, said in an earlier statement: "This is a critical link in the road network and its closure is causing major inconvenience to the 17,000 people a day who use it, not to mention the knock-on impact on all the other roads that it links to."



"We simply can’t afford to have it closed going into next week. That is why we have taken the decision as the local highway authority that the only realistic way of getting the road reopened quickly is by resurfacing the sections which are still below the necessary safety levels.

"Public safety is paramount and we have to be sure that the road is safe before it can re-open."



Highway Engineers estimate that in total, around 10,000 square metres of road needed to be resurfaced. This included:



- Approximately 900 metres of the dual carriageway

- A 300 metre section of the off-slip road

- Some additional areas



The council said it will be seeking full recovery of the costs incurred.

