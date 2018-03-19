Young Sunderland footballers see off tough competition from 622 teams to reach semi final of national tournament

Talented young footballers from Sunderland have seen off tough competition from 622 other teams to reach the semi-final of a national tournament.

The Year 10 pupils from Monkwearmouth Academy have beaten teams from the north east, Liverpool and Barnsley to reach the final four of the ESFA under 15 PlayStation Schools’ Cup.

Monkwearmouth Academy year10 football team have reached the semi finals of the English Schools Football Association's under15's tournament.

They played the quarter-final on Tuesday, against Halewood Academy in Liverpool.

After going two goals down within the first five minutes, the boys showed tremendous team spirit and togetherness to fight back and win the game 4-2.

The goals came from Daren Cranston, Jack Wilkinson and two from Andrew Nelson.

They play their semi final at home on Wednesday, to another Liverpool school, St Francis Xavier College.

The players have been a credit to the school with their efforts and dedication throughout the different rounds of the national competition Daniel Wilkinson

This is set to be another challenging match, as they are the reigning champions of the competition.

Teacher Daniel Wilkinson said: “The players have been a credit to the school with their efforts and dedication throughout the different rounds of the national competition.

“I have been their manager for the last four years and they deserve every success that is coming their way.”