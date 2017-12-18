Young entrepreneurs use money spinner ideas to raise charity cash

Teams of students proved they mean business by raising thousands for charity through a fundraising task.

The Children's Foundation (TCF) handed over £25 to each of the 33 teams from Sunderland University as part of the challenge to generate cash.

Between them they collected £5,700, which will now go to help the North-East organisation its work with young people and children, including vital medical and lifestyle research, which in turn will help cure sick youngsters and prevent them from becoming physically or mentally ill.

The teams had four weeks to turn their starting budget of £25 into a winning amount.

The range of fundraising activities through Take 25 included music nights and pub quizzes, a Greek party, a pancake and cake baking effort and charity walks.

Some also took part in TCF’s annual abseil last month, while another raised funds through a sponsored hair dye, although a sponsored tattoo did not become a reality.

All teams were invited to a special prize night held in Revolution in Sunderland, where gifts were awarded to the winning team, runners-up and outstanding

Individuals.

The winning team was Heroes for Children, who raised £564.

Runner-ups were William’s Warriors, raising £537.81.

In addition, TCF singled out a number of individuals, who they felt had gone above and beyond in their efforts to raise money for this worthwhile cause.

They are Bethany Taylor, who took part in a sponsored abseil, Chris Davison, who dyed his hair pink; Megan Ford, who stood out week on week for being motivated; assertive and passionate to make things work, always looking for solutions where problems had arisen; Joana Gaia Crua, who washed dishes for a month at a halls of residence; Kamila Kapron, who performed strongly in her own team, and was super supportive of others; Sarah Rowen, for her perseverance and supporting other teams.

The charity’s community fundraising event manager, Laura McVeigh, said: “The brilliant thing about Take 25 is that students taking part develop their team-work and entrepreneurial skills while supporting the work of The Children’s Foundation across the North East, So everyone benefits.”