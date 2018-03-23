Woman airlifted to hospital with head injuries after being hit by bus in Sunderland

A woman is being treated in hospital for suspected head injuries after being hit by a bus in Sunderland.

The Great North Air Ambulance airlifted the woman to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, after the collision in Roker Avenue.

Paramedics and police officers also attended the scene, and police say Fulwell Road is closed between Roker Avenue and All Saints Church, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 3.42pm today about a collision in Roker Avenue between a pedestrian and a bus.

"We dispatched a paramedic ambulance, two hazardous area response team crews and an officer.

"They are still on the scene and continue to treat a woman in her 40s with suspected head injuries."

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance said: "The Great North Air Ambulance lifted the woman to the major trauma unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Fulwell Road, Sunderland is closed between Roker Avenue and All Saints Church due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid area if possible."

There are also heavy delays on several Stagecoach bus services because of the incident.

A tweet from Stagecoach North East said: "Due to a RTA on Fulwell Road in Sunderland, most E1, E2 and E6 services are experiencing heavy delays.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

We will bring you more on this story as we get it.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon.