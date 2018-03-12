When a Sunderland car park warned drivers could get locked in during Sir Ken Dodd's super-long show

Sir Ken Dodd
Sir Ken Dodd
Share this article
0
Have your say

This was the sign put up by car park bosses on one of Sir Ken Dodd's last visits to Sunderland.

The performer, who has died aged 90, was a regular visitor to Sunderland - and renowned for his mammoth shows.

The notice put up at St Mary's Car Park

The notice put up at St Mary's Car Park

Sir Ken had a reputation for running on long after other entertainers would have wrapped up - and, indeed, gone to bed.

So long were his shows, that when he performed at the Sunderland Empire in 2011, the city's St Mary's Car Park - which shuts at 11.30pm - put up a notice warning people going to the show that there cars may get locked in overnight if they parked there.

Read more:

Sir Ken Dodd had a 'soft spot' for Sunderland and it's 'beautiful' theatre

Tributes flood in after comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies at 90